Sensabaugh ended with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-114 win over the Spurs.

Sensabaugh logged a season-high 34 minutes, playing at 33 minutes for the second straight game. With Ace Bailey (hip) sidelined, it appears as though Sensabaugh could be in for an uptick in playing time, something that could result in viable fantasy production. As long as Bailey continues to ride the pine, managers in need of points and threes could do worse than taking a flier on Sensabaugh.