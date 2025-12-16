default-cbs-image
Sensabaugh is starting Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Sensabaugh hasn't been particularly impressive of late, but he'll draw his first start of the 2025-26 season Monday evening. He's averaging 6.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.4 minutes over his last five games. Svi Mykhailiuk will retreat to the bench as a result of the lineup change.

