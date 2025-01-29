Sensabaugh is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Warriors.
Sensabaugh will replace Lauri Markkanen (back) in the starting lineup Tuesday. Sensabaugh has come off the bench in all of his previous 34 appearances this season.
