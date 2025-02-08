Sensabaugh closed Friday's 135-127 overtime loss to Phoenix with four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 13 minutes.

Sensabaugh logged no more than 15 minutes for the fifth straight game, playing a limited role off the bench for a team that is all of a sudden healthy. Limited minutes have resulted in limited production, following a stretch in which he had scored at least 15 points in five straight games. There will almost certainly come a point when Sensabaugh will step into a more sizeable role, although pinpointing that is going to be tough.