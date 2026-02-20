Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Not starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh will not start against the Grizzlies on Friday.
Sensabaugh got the starting nod in Utah's final outing before the All-Star break but will slide to the second unit in favor of John Konchar on Friday. Over six outings off the bench this month, Sensabaugh has averaged 13.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Pours in 28 in loss to Blazers•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Stepping into starting five•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Strong showing off bench•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Drops 18 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Supplies team-high 22 in loss•