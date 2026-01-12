Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Not starting vs. Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh won't start against the Cavaliers on Monday, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
After starting each of Utah's last eight games, the 22-year-old swingman will slide to the second unit in favor of Svi Mykhailiuk on Monday. Sensabaugh has averaged 9.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.6 minutes per game across 27 appearances off the bench so far this season.
More News
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Drops season-high 26 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Fares well with starters•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Notches 13 points•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Chips in 20 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Logs season-high 34 minutes•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Starting Saturday•