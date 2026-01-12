Sensabaugh won't start against the Cavaliers on Monday, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

After starting each of Utah's last eight games, the 22-year-old swingman will slide to the second unit in favor of Svi Mykhailiuk on Monday. Sensabaugh has averaged 9.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.6 minutes per game across 27 appearances off the bench so far this season.