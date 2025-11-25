Sensabaugh provided 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 134-117 loss to the Warriors.

Sensabaugh continues to have low workloads for the Jazz, with this being the fourth straight game with minutes in the teens. While his upside and per-minute production is obvious, he remains mostly a deep-league fantasy asset as long as his role is minimal.