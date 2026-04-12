Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Sensabaugh took a seat for Friday's win over Memphis but will return to action in Utah's regular-season finale. He has started each of his last seven appearances, during which he has averaged 22.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Receiving night off•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Explodes for 34 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Puts up 20 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Strikes for team-high 28 in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Pops for 26 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Starting versus Denver•