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Sensabaugh (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Sensabaugh took a seat for Friday's win over Memphis but will return to action in Utah's regular-season finale. He has started each of his last seven appearances, during which he has averaged 22.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per contest.

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