Sensabaugh (ankle) is available for Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Sensabaugh has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday after missing Utah's previous outing due to a sprained right ankle. With John Collins (illness) and Cody Williams (ankle) out, Sensabaugh could enter the starting lineup against Memphis.
