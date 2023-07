Sensabaugh (knee) is listed as out for Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Timberwolves.

Sensabaugh is one of three Jazz first-round selections who has yet to make his Las Vegas Summer League debut, as Taylor Hendricks (hamstring) also remains sidelined. The No. 28 overall pick out of Ohio State is still working his way back from left knee surgery, which he underwent shortly after his freshman season of college concluded.