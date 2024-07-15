Sensabaugh will miss at least six weeks after tearing an extensor tendon in his left middle finger Saturday during the Summer League, Ryan Miller of KSL.com reports.

Sensabaugh had three points, two assists and two rebounds for the Jazz before leaving Saturday's game for good. Despite this setback, Sensabaugh is likely to be 100 percent recovered in time for training camp. Heading into his second season, Sensabaugh could be a rotation player for the Jazz right out of the gate.