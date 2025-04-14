Sensabaugh logged 22 points (7-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Jazz sat most of their starters in the season finale, giving Sensabaugh maximum usage in the season finale. The biggest takeaway for Utah is the solidification of its standing in the NBA lottery, where they now have a 14 percent chance to win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Even though the Jazz have some talented frontcourt pieces, adding Flagg would be a great addition if the cards go their way. Sensabuagh averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his second season with the Jazz.