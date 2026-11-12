Sensabaugh produced 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 123-108 loss to Orlando.

The fourth-year wing finished second on the Jazz is scoring behind Darryl Peterson's 22 points, and Sensabaugh's 19 points were a season high. The performance ended a streak of five straight games in which he'd scored in single digits, and he's struggling to earn the same kind of court time he did during a breakout 2025-26. Sensabaugh's 23 minutes Wednesday were also a season high, but still less than the 23.5 minutes he averaged over 75 contests last season.