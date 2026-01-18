Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Pours in 25 off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh logged 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 138-120 loss to the Mavericks.
It was another impressive scoring effort from Sensabaugh, who has dropped at least 25 points in four of the last five games (one start). Over that stretch, the third-year wing is averaging 25.6 points, 3.8 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.2 assists in 29.2 minutes while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor.
