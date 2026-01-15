Sensabaugh finished Wednesday's 128-126 loss to the Bulls with 43 points (15-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes off the bench.

The 43 points were a career high for Sensabaugh, blowing past his previous best of 34 points set just over a year ago in Miami, and the third-year guard set an NBA record with 21 points in the first quarter alone -- the most points in a quarter by a bench player since play-by-play tracking began in 1996-97. Sensabaugh has taken on a bigger role in the rotation since Christmas, playing at least 30 minutes in nine of the last 11 games (eight starts) while averaging 16.3 points, 3.5 boards, 2.2 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 30.7 minutes.