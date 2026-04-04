Sensabaugh had 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block across 33 minutes during Friday's 140-106 loss to the Rockets.

The Jazz might be struggling collectively, but Sensabaugh is one of several young players who have been putting up strong numbers to end the season. The third-year forward has started all but one of his last 11 appearances dating back to March 9, and he's reached the 20-point threshold nine times over that stretch. Sensabaugh has seen his numbers progress with each passing season, and he's on pace to post career-best numbers in points, assists and steals per game.