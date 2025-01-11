Sensabaugh (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Phoenix.

Sensabaugh has been sidelined for Utah's last two games due to an illness. It's bad timing for the second-year forward, who scored 20 points or more in three of the five games prior to his illness. Micah Potter and Kyle Filipowski would continue to see more playing time if Sensabaugh is unable to play Saturday.