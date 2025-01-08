Sensabaugh (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Sensabaugh is coming off two incredible performances on the road. He dropped 34 points on the Heat on Saturday and followed that up with 27 during Sunday's game against the Magic. Fortunately for Utah, Lauri Markkanen will return to the floor for the Jazz on Tuesday night when they take on Trae Young and company.
More News
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Iffy due to illness•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Extends sizzling streak•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Erupts for career-high 34 points•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Sparks late rally during loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Recalled to NBA•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Scores nine points•