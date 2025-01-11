Sensabaugh (illness) will not play Saturday against the Suns.
Sensabaugh will miss his third game in a row Saturday and remains day-to-day. His next chance to play comes Sunday against the Nets. In the meantime, Micah Potter and Kyle Filipowski could see additional minutes versus the Suns.
