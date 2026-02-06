Sensabaugh finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 121-119 loss to the Hawks.

Sensabaugh continues to provide Utah with a strong scoring punch off the bench, despite some recent inconsistency. With key rotation players like Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen occasionally resting, Sensabaugh could see expanded opportunities as the Jazz give veterans more time off toward the end of the season.