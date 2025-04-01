Sensabaugh finished with 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 110-106 loss to the Hornets.

Sensabaugh entered the starting lineup Monday with Collin Sexton (pelvis) sidelined and made the most of his opportunity. He's been on an impressive run for the Jazz, posting averages of 13.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 20.8 minutes per contest.