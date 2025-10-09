Sensabaugh produced 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, one assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes of Wednesday's 140-127 preseason loss to Houston.

Sensabaugh came off the bench behind Svi Mykhailiuk to open the preseason, but lineups are highly unlikely to be set in stone this early. Sensabaugh was a key player down the stretch for Utah during the 2024-25 regular season, finishing with averages of 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.2 minutes per game across 71 appearances. He's projected to have a major role on the wings along with Ace Bailey.