Sensabaugh amassed six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) over 13 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Heat.

Sensabaugh played at least 13 minutes for the fifth straight game, continuing to serve as a meaningful part of the rotation. Although his production has been slightly underwhelming, he is a player to watch as we near the climax of the regular season. If he hits the 28-minute mark, he could be worth adding, even in standard leagues.