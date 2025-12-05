Sensabaugh provided eight points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 123-110 win over the Nets.

The usage was encouraging for Sensabaugh, but he's been struggling to find a rhythm lately and his low workloads certainly aren't helping. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 three-pointers on 36.1 percent shooting from the field.