Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Sidelined Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Summer League game against the Thunder, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Sensabaugh will take a seat Tuesday with right knee soreness after exploding for 37 points in Monday's victory over the Grizzlies. His next opportunity to suit up will come Friday against the Hornets.
More News
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Erupts for 37 points in SL win•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Paces team with 22 points•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Hits for 25 in Friday's loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Continues productive stretch•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Scores 19 points in loss•