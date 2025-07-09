default-cbs-image
Sensabaugh (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Summer League game against the Thunder, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Sensabaugh will take a seat Tuesday with right knee soreness after exploding for 37 points in Monday's victory over the Grizzlies. His next opportunity to suit up will come Friday against the Hornets.

