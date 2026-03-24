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Sensabaugh will sit out of Wednesday's game against the Wizards for rest purposes.

This looks to be a scheduled night off for Sensabaugh, who is averaging 21.4 points on 46.7 percent from the field over his last 10 appearances. Expect John Konchar and Blake Hinson to see more run in Sensabaugh's absence.

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