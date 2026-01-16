Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Stays hot vs. Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh closed with 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 144-122 loss to Dallas.
Sensabaugh has been on a tear in the last two days, compiling 70 total points following a strong showing Thursday night in the second half of Utah's back-to-back. The Jazz have decided to sit Jusuf Nurkic and Svi Mykhailiuk over this two-game stretch, and with Lauri Markkanen (illness) also sidelined, the door has been wide open for Sensabaugh to show what he can do.
