Sensabaugh contributed 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 loss to the Spurs.

If Lauri Markkanen's (knee) injury requires him to miss more time, Sensabuagh should be in line for increased production. Although Sensabuagh had a quiet start to the season and has missed several games due to injury, but he's averaged 17 points over the past two games.