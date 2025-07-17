Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Still sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh (knee) didn't play in Wednesday's 86-76 Summer League win over Washington.
Sensabaugh hasn't played in the Las Vegas Summer League after tearing up the Salt Lake City Classic earlier this month. He's been dealing with soreness in his right knee. It's not clear if he'll play in Utah's Summer League finale this weekend.
