Sensabaugh provided 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 loss to the Spurs.

Sensabaugh logged a season-high 30 minutes and provided a spark off the bench, leading the second unit in scoring. The 23-year-old has played at least 23 minutes in three straight games, averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 blocks in 26.7 minutes per tilt over that span. He'll likely see increased burn for as long as Jaren Jackson (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (hand) are sidelined.