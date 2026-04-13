Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Strong finish to season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh closed with 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 13 minutes during Sunday's 131-107 loss to the Lakers.
Sensabaugh started 12 of his last 14 games to close out a losing season for the Jazz, and he'll likely be battling for reserve minutes during training camp next fall. The third-year forward performed fairly well as a scorer, averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 23.5 minutes per tilt through 75 games this season.
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