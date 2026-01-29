Sensabaugh supplied 22 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists and two steals over 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 140-124 loss to the Warriors.

The third-year wing continues to make an impact on the second unit for the Jazz. Since shifting back to the bench Jan. 12, Sensabaugh has scored more than 20 points in five of eight games, averaging 20.3 points, 3.0 boards, 2.4 threes, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 26.3 minutes while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor.