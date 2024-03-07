Sensabaugh had 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-117 loss to the Bulls.

Sensabaugh made the first start of his career due to the absence of Taylor Hendricks (toe), and even though one game is not enough to draw any conclusions, there's no question he looked impressive on both ends of the court. Sensabaugh posted season-high marks in both points and rebounds, and he might remain in the first unit if Hendricks is unable to recover ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets.