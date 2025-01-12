Share Video

Sensabaugh (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Sensabaugh will return Sunday from a three-game absence due to an illness. He had scored at least 20 points in three of five games prior to his absence, and over that span he averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 22.4 minutes per contest.

