Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh (illness) will not play Monday against the Spurs.
Sensabaugh was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest, and he's iffy to return Tuesday against the Timberwolves. It's likely that the Jazz use a committee approach to soak up Sensabaugh's minutes.
