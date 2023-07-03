Sensabaugh (knee) won't play in Monday's Summer League game against Oklahoma City, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Sensabaugh slipped to the 28th pick in the 2023 Draft due to some concerns about his offseason knee surgery, and while he's expected to be fine heading into the 2023-24 campaign, it appears Utah will bring the rookie along slowly. The 6-foot-6 wing earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors at Ohio State as a freshman last year, averaging 17.8 points and 5.7 assists on 50/41/81 shooting splits.