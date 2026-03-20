Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
This will be Sensabaugh's second straight game on the sidelines, and six other Utah players will join him on the inactive list Saturday. Ace Bailey and Cody Williams will get all the shots they can handle with Sensabaugh, Lauri Markkanen (hip) and Keyonte George (hamstring) all out.
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