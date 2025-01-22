Sensabaugh (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Thunder.
Sensabaugh was previously considered questionable, so fantasy managers can assume he's day-to-day going forward. His next chance to play comes Saturday against Memphis. Fortunately for Utah, Lauri Markkanen (back) and John Collins (back) will both be returning to action Wednesday.
