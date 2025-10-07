Jazz's Cameron McGriff: Won't play against Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGriff (not injury related) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
McGriff and Max Abmas (not injury related) didn't travel with the team to Houston. The next opportunity for both players to return to the floor in the preseason will be Friday in San Antonio.
