The Celtics traded Boucher (personal) to the Jazz on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Boucher had logged just four minutes in one appearance for the Celtics since the beginning of December, and he'll provide emergency depth in the Utah frontcourt if he sticks around. The veteran big man is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Over nine regular-season appearances for Boston in 2025-26, he averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per tilt. He should be considered questionable to make his Jazz debut Saturday against the Magic.