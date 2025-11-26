site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Cody Williams: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
Utah assigned Williams to the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday.
With Williams falling out of Utah's current rotation once again, this move is designed to get him more live reps. He'll likely bounce back and forth between the two teams moving forward.
