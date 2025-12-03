site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jazzs-cody-williams-assigned-to-g-league-506805 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Jazz's Cody Williams: Assigned to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Jazz assigned Williams to the G League on Tuesday.
It's unclear how long Williams will stay in the G League. However, the forward has a much clearer pathway to minutes with the Salt Lake City Stars than the Jazz.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories