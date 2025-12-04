site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Cody Williams: Back to NBA
RotoWire Staff
Utah recalled Williams from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday.
The Jazz could be shorthanded Thursday against the Nets, so Williams is being brought along for emergency depth.
