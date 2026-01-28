This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Cody Williams: Downgraded to out
Williams is out for Wednesday's game against Golden State with an illness.
Williams was a late addition to the injury report for the second half of this back-to-back and ultimately won't play. Svi Mykhailiuk is the most likely candidate to jump right back into the starting lineup Wednesday. Williams' next chance to play comes Friday against the Nets.