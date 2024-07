Williams recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 82-70 Summer League loss to the Kings.

Williams failed to connect from beyond the arc, but he contributed almost everywhere else, which included a team-high two swats. The No. 10 pick from this year's draft is off to a hot start to Summer League, averaging 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over his first two appearances.