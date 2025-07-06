Williams produced 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 25 minutes of Saturday's 93-89 Summer League win over the 76ers.

Williams is coming off an inconsistent rookie year, where he averaged 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 32.3% from the field. He missed the end of the campaign after testing positive for mononucleosis, but there were no reported restrictions ahead of Summer League. Minutes won't be much easier to come by in his second season, however, as the Jazz selected Ace Bailey with the No. 5 overall pick.