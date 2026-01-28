default-cbs-image
Williams (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Williams was a late addition to the injury report for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The forward has been underwhelming in recent outings, averaging 8.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 52.5 percent shooting from the field in 27.5 minutes over his last eight games.

