Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain. He recorded two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 20 minutes before exiting.

Williams will miss the final quarter of a tightly contested matchup, opening the door for Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh to see more opportunities down the stretch. The rookie first-round pick was spotted in a walking boot and using crutches after the game, according to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, perhaps hinting that Williams could be in store for a multi-game absence.