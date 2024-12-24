Williams (coach's decision) didn't appear in Monday's 124-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Williams rejoined the Jazz for Monday's game after a brief stint in the G League but was unable to seize a spot in the rotation, despite Utah being without Keyonte George (ankle) and John Collins (hip). The No. 10 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft has endured a rough start to his NBA career, having not seen action for the Jazz since Nov. 23 while averaging 3.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.7 minutes over 16 appearances and shooting just 26.9 percent from the field.