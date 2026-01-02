Williams produced 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 118-101 loss to the Clippers.

Williams saw an increase in playing time as the Jazz were shorthanded and dealing with multiple injuries. The 21-year-old forward has played double-digit minutes in three straight games with Ace Bailey (hip) sidelined and was impactful as a scorer in Thursday's loss to the Clippers with a season-high 18 points. Williams' minutes should remain steady as long as Bailey is out, but his overall fantasy appeal remains limited.